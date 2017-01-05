Thu, 05 January 2017 at 12:13 am
Hayden Panettiere Gets Covered in Nutella on 'Style Code Live'!
Hayden Panettiere rocks a cute cowgirl hat as she stops by Style Code Live on Wednesday (January 4) in New York City.
The 27-year-old actress stopped by the show to promote the new season of her hit show Nashville.
During her appearance, Hayden got silly with the show’s co-hosts – Rachel Smith and Frankie Grande – by painting each others faces with Nutella!
Season 5 of Nashville now airs on CMT on Thursday nights.
