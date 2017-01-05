Top Stories
Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 12:13 am

Hayden Panettiere Gets Covered in Nutella on 'Style Code Live'!

Hayden Panettiere rocks a cute cowgirl hat as she stops by Style Code Live on Wednesday (January 4) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress stopped by the show to promote the new season of her hit show Nashville.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hayden Panettiere

During her appearance, Hayden got silly with the show’s co-hosts – Rachel Smith and Frankie Grande – by painting each others faces with Nutella!

Season 5 of Nashville now airs on CMT on Thursday nights.
