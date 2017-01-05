Shirtless Jerry O'Connell Goes Surfing in His Short Shorts!

Jerry O’Connell just got back from his holiday vacation with his family and he spent some time surfing at the beach in his short shorts!

The 42-year-old actor showed off his fit body while catching waves in Cancun, Mexico with a female friend.

Jerry was joined on the trip by his wife Rebecca Romijn and their eight-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Rebecca showed Jerry and his girls on a surf board together. “All aboard the night train,” she captioned the pic.

A photo posted by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:58am PST

