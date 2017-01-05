Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 9:22 pm

Shirtless Jerry O'Connell Goes Surfing in His Short Shorts!

Shirtless Jerry O'Connell Goes Surfing in His Short Shorts!

Jerry O’Connell just got back from his holiday vacation with his family and he spent some time surfing at the beach in his short shorts!

The 42-year-old actor showed off his fit body while catching waves in Cancun, Mexico with a female friend.

Jerry was joined on the trip by his wife Rebecca Romijn and their eight-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Rebecca showed Jerry and his girls on a surf board together. “All aboard the night train,” she captioned the pic.

A photo posted by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on

Click inside to see more family photos from the vacation…

Feel free to zoom in on @mrjerryoc face

A photo posted by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on

How can I convince Dolly to wear this bathing suit forever…

A photo posted by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on

My little 8yr olds. Big girls now

A photo posted by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on

2017. Here we go

A photo posted by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on

I got you babe

A photo posted by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on

Discussing our 2017 intentions. Hope this board supports us

A photo posted by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on

Welcome to the jungle

A photo posted by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on

Photos: FameFlynet/AKM-GSI
