Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 10:24 am

Chris Pine & Mahershala Ali Heat Up the W Mag Party During Golden Globes Weekend!

Chris Pine & Mahershala Ali Heat Up the W Mag Party During Golden Globes Weekend!

Chris Pine shows off his scruffy, graying beard while kicking off Golden Globes weekend!

The 36-year-old actor was joined by Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali while attending the W Magazine Celebration of the Best Performances Portfolio on Thursday (January 5) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Both of the actors are featured in the mag’s portfolio this season!

Also in attendance at the event were Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek, Garrett Hedlund, James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, director Tom Ford, and Chateau owner Andre Balazs.

10+ pictures inside of the actors at the party…

Just Jared on Facebook
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 01
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 02
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 03
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 04
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 05
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 06
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 07
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 08
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 09
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 10
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 11
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 12
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 13
chris pine mahershala ali w magazine party golden globes weekend 14

Credit: Michael Kovac, Donato Sardella; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes Weekend, Andre Balazs, Chris Pine, Garrett Hedlund, James Corden, Julia Carey, Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek, Tom Ford

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Lamar Odom opens up about his "life-changing" experience in rehab - TMZ
  • David Spade totals his truck after car accident - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld and boyfriend Cameron Smoller make their debut as a couple - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars step out to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in LA - Radar
  • Nicki Minaj confirms she is single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill - Lainey Gossip
  • Frank Sinatra's daughter says her father would never have perform at Trump's inauguration - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here