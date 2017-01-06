Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017

Kiesza Returns With 'Dearly Beloved' Music Video - Watch Here!

Kiesza is officially back with a brand new song titled “Dearly Beloved,” and you can watch the music video for it right here!

The track is the first taste of new music from the 27-year-old “Hideaway” hit-maker’s second studio album and follow-up to her 2014 debut Sound of a Woman.

“When my best friend Alice passed away nearly a year and a half ago, her white electric guitar was passed along to me,” Kiesza said in a statement. “In her memory and because I love her so much, I promised myself that I would not let it sit in its case collecting dust. I was going to play the hell out of it, just as she would have done. So that’s what I’m doing. Inspired by her and all of you, I am absolutely ecstatic to be able to start off this new chapter with my new song, ‘Dearly Beloved.’”

Kiesza – ‘Dearly Beloved’ (Music Video)

