Kiesza Returns With 'Dearly Beloved' Music Video - Watch Here!

Kiesza is officially back with a brand new song titled “Dearly Beloved,” and you can watch the music video for it right here!

The track is the first taste of new music from the 27-year-old “Hideaway” hit-maker’s second studio album and follow-up to her 2014 debut Sound of a Woman.

“When my best friend Alice passed away nearly a year and a half ago, her white electric guitar was passed along to me,” Kiesza said in a statement. “In her memory and because I love her so much, I promised myself that I would not let it sit in its case collecting dust. I was going to play the hell out of it, just as she would have done. So that’s what I’m doing. Inspired by her and all of you, I am absolutely ecstatic to be able to start off this new chapter with my new song, ‘Dearly Beloved.’”

“Dearly Beloved” is also available for download on iTunes now!



