'Westworld' Ladies Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, & Angela Sarafyan Go Sexy for BAFTA Tea Party

Rachel Evan Wood strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (January 7) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress was joined by her fellow Westworld co-stars Thandie Newton and Angela Sarafyan.

Other stars spotted on the red carpet included This Is Us breakout stars Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley as well as Mr. Robot star Christian Slater.



The Crown‘s Claire Foy and John Lithgow also walked the red carpet at the event together.

FYI: Evan is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai jumpsuit. Angela is a jacket and dress by Giorgio Armani, shoes and clutch by Jimmy Choo, along with earrings by Le Vian and rings by Hearts on Fire.

