Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 9:12 pm

Felicity Jones, Riz Ahmed & Diego Luna Bring 'Rogue One' to the Golden Globes 2017

Felicity Jones looks pretty in pink at the 2017 Golden Globes!

The 33-year-old actress was joined by her Rogue One co-stars Riz Ahmed and Diego Luna as they walked the carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Riz is nominated Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Night Of, which is also up for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

His Night Of co-stars John Turturro and Amara Karan were also spotted on the carpet.

Diego was also joined on the carpet by his best friend and Mozart in the Jungle star Gael Garcia Bernal as well as Bernadette Peters, Lola Kirke and Safron Burrows. The program is nominated for Best Television Series in the category of Musical or Comedy.

FYI: Felicity is wearing a Gucci dress and shoes and Chanel jewelry. Diego is wearing Louis Leeman shoes. Bernadette is wearing Zac Posen. Lola is wearing Andrew GN.

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!
