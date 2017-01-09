Mon, 09 January 2017 at 5:10 pm
Jensen Ackles & Wife Danneel Debut Baby Twins Arrow & Zeppelin!
Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel have just shared the first photo of their newborn twins – named Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes!
The couple welcomed the newborn babies – a boy and a girl – on December 2 last month.
“#family #happy2017 #spnfamily” Jensen captioned the photo on his Instagram account. See it below! The pic also includes the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Justice.
Congrats again to the happy family on the addition of the two newborn babies!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Arrow Ackles, Danneel Ackles, Jensen Ackles, Zeppelin Ackles
Sponsored Links by ZergNet