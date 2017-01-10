Top Stories
Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 11:24 pm

Are Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Engaged? (Report)

Are Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Engaged? (Report)

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are rumored to be engaged!

The 34-year-old actress and the 28-year-old actor worked together on the second season of Fargo last year. They were first spotted kissing back in May 2016 and they were most recently seen getting affectionate after lunch in September.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kirsten Dunst

The couple reportedly got engaged this past weekend, according to Page Six.

We have reached out to a rep for confirmation on the story. Congrats to the happy couple, if the news is true!
Photos: Getty
