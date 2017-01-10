Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death for Charleston Church Murders

Dylann Roof, who killed nine people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina back in 2015, has been sentenced to death by a federal jury.

The jury found Roof guilty on 33 counts for the attack and they came to the verdict for the death penalty after three hours of deliberations, according to the New York Times.

Roof says that he still feels like he had to commit the murders.

“In my confession to the FBI I told them that I had to do it, and obviously that’s not really true… I didn’t have to do anything,” he said during the closing argument. “But what I meant when I said that was, I felt like I had to do it, and I still do feel like I had to do it.”

