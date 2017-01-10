Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 7:59 pm

Matthew McConaughey Bares His Butt in New 'Gold' Trailer!

Matthew McConaughey Bares His Butt in New 'Gold' Trailer!

The red band trailer for Matthew McConaughey‘s upcoming movie Gold has arrived and he shows off his bare butt in a clip!

The 47-year-old actor clearly transformed his body for the role. He packed on some weight and also donned a balding hairstyle for the role, which has been getting him lots of praise.

Matthew plays Kenny Wells, a prospector desperate for a lucky break, who teams up with a similarly eager geologist and sets off on an journey to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. Getting the gold was hard, but keeping it would be even harder, sparking an adventure through the most powerful boardrooms of Wall Street. The film is inspired by a true story.

Gold also stars Edgar Ramirez and Bryce Dallas Howard and opens in theaters on January 27.


GOLD – Official Red Band Trailer
Photos: The Weinstein Company
