VIDEO: President Obama Praises Michelle, Malia, & Sasha During His Farewell Address

President Barack Obama had some amazing words to say about his family – wife Michelle Obama and daughters Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15 – during his Farewell Address

The President of the United States saved remarks for his family for the end of the address, which was delivered on Tuesday night (January 10) in Chicago, Ill.

“Michelle – for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend,” Obama said. “You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad,” he added about his daughters.



