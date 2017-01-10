Top Stories
Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Find Out Who Was Nominated for 2017 BAFTAs!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Find Out!

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Billie Lourd Steps Out With Taylor Lautner For First Time Since Carrie Fisher's Funeral

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 10:16 am

Zoe Saldana Got 'Goosebumps' From Meryl Streep's Golden Globes 2017 Speech!

Zoe Saldana Got 'Goosebumps' From Meryl Streep's Golden Globes 2017 Speech!

Zoe Saldana had nothing but praise for Meryl Streep after her powerful speech at the 2017 Golden Globes.

“It was beautiful, it was very strong and she had all of our attention,” the 38-year-old actress expressed on the red carpet while attending the premiere of her latest film Live By Night at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday evening (January 9) in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zoe Saldana

“Sometimes a message can be that strong and that inspiring where you can hear a pin drop,” Zoe added about the speech. “It’s those moments, they give you goosebumps. I mean it gave me goosebumps, I was very moved.”

Zoe was joined at the premiere by her hubby, artist Marco Perego, as well as co-stars Sienna Miller, Chris Cooper and Chris Messina.


Zoe Saldana: Streep’s speech ‘gave me goosebumps’

FYI: Zoe is wearing J Mendel. Sienna is wearing Gucci.

20+ pictures inside of Zoe Saldana and Sienna Miller at the Live By Night premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 01
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 02
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 03
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 04
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 05
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 06
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 07
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 08
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 09
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 10
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 11
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 12
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 13
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 14
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 15
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 16
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 17
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 18
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 19
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 20
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 21
zoe saldana got goosebumps from meryl streep for golden globes 2017 speech 22

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty, FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Chris Cooper, Chris Messina, Marco Perego, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian's robbery looks like it was an inside job - TMZ
  • Tom Hiddleston apologized for his Golden Globes speech - Gossip Cop
  • Is Nina Dobrev returning to Vampire Diaries? - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez totally rocks the makeup-free look! - Radar
  • Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes speech was so touching - Lainey Gossip
  • Hidden Figures topped the box office over the weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here