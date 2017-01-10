Zoe Saldana Got 'Goosebumps' From Meryl Streep's Golden Globes 2017 Speech!

Zoe Saldana had nothing but praise for Meryl Streep after her powerful speech at the 2017 Golden Globes.

“It was beautiful, it was very strong and she had all of our attention,” the 38-year-old actress expressed on the red carpet while attending the premiere of her latest film Live By Night at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday evening (January 9) in Hollywood.

“Sometimes a message can be that strong and that inspiring where you can hear a pin drop,” Zoe added about the speech. “It’s those moments, they give you goosebumps. I mean it gave me goosebumps, I was very moved.”

Zoe was joined at the premiere by her hubby, artist Marco Perego, as well as co-stars Sienna Miller, Chris Cooper and Chris Messina.



FYI: Zoe is wearing J Mendel. Sienna is wearing Gucci.

