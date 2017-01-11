Top Stories
Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 8:00 am

Helena Bonham Carter Shows Off Her Quirky Style in London

Helena Bonham Carter Shows Off Her Quirky Style in London

Helena Bonham Carter makes her way through Heathrow airport on Monday afternoon (January 9) in London, England.

The 50-year-old actress showed off her signature quirky style in a floral-printed dress, brown shoes, and stockings as she made her way to her flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Helena Bonham Carter

Helena recently wrapped filming the all-female cast of Ocean’s Eight in New York City.

Helena stars in the film alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Rihanna.

Ocean’s Eight is set to hit theaters in 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
helena bonham carter shows off her quirky style in nyc 01
helena bonham carter shows off her quirky style in nyc 02
helena bonham carter shows off her quirky style in nyc 03
helena bonham carter shows off her quirky style in nyc 04
helena bonham carter shows off her quirky style in nyc 05
helena bonham carter shows off her quirky style in nyc 06
helena bonham carter shows off her quirky style in nyc 07
helena bonham carter shows off her quirky style in nyc 08

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Helena Bonham Carter

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here