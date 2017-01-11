Helena Bonham Carter Shows Off Her Quirky Style in London

Helena Bonham Carter makes her way through Heathrow airport on Monday afternoon (January 9) in London, England.

The 50-year-old actress showed off her signature quirky style in a floral-printed dress, brown shoes, and stockings as she made her way to her flight out of town.

Helena recently wrapped filming the all-female cast of Ocean’s Eight in New York City.

Helena stars in the film alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Rihanna.



Ocean’s Eight is set to hit theaters in 2018.