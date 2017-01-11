Joe Jonas & Charlotte McKinney Star in Sexy 'Guess' Underwear Campaign

Joe Jonas and Charlotte McKinney are baring it all in Guess‘ new underwear campaign.

The 27-year-old DNCE front man and the 23-year-old model stripped down for the clothing brand’s Spring 2017 “Hero” underwear collection photo shoot.

In the photos, Joe goes shirtless and shows off his insanely ripped abs as well as some intense chemistry with Guess girl Charlotte.

Also pictured: Hailey Baldwin starring in the Guess Originals 1981 Anniversary Capsule collection photo shoot alongside model Stefano Sala.

10+ pictures inside from Guess‘ latest campaign shoot…

