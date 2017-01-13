Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 9:36 pm

Gwen Stefani Sued for $25 Million for 'Spark the Fire'

Gwen Stefani Sued for $25 Million for 'Spark the Fire'

Gwen Stefani‘s former hairstylist claims that he was the one who wrote Gwen‘s song “Spark the Fire.”

The stylist, Richard Morrill, is suing the 47-year-old singer for $25 million over the 2014 hit she worked on with Pharrell Williams.

Richard says he gave Gwen a copy of his song “Who’s Got My Lightah” (which he allegedly wrote and recorded for his band L.A.P.D.) back in 1998 after she heard it during a styling session.

He also claims she copied the rhythm, melody, and background music of the chorus, changing “Who’s got my lightah?” into “Who got the lighter? Let’s spark the fire.” (via E! News)

Pictured: Gwen and her beau Blake Shelton leaving Whole Foods with her two-year-old son Apollo (not pictured) after a shopping trip.
