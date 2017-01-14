Neil Patrick Harris Reveals What His Twins Think of 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'

Neil Patrick Harris is spilling on what his kids thought of his role in A Series of Unfortunate Events!

The 43-year-old actor explained that his six-year-old twins Harper and Gideon got to see the show before its premiere and approved!

“They loved it. They thought it was silly,” Neil E! News.

He added, “It’s dark. They were a little freaked out at times, but just when it gets too dark, it gets silly again. So for kids who are six and up, they were a little spooked and then got a big laugh right afterwards.”

Neil also explained what the twins thought of his dramatic costumes in the series, saying, “They laughed, they thought it was just strange. I think it’s important to not just show up as a different person, but to let them know that I’m going to be doing this and it’s going to involve a lot of physical changes and then show them pictures of the stages of the changes, so by the time they see and interact with me as someone else, it’s not too bizarre, they’ve seen the process.”

