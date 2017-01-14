VIDEO: Watch Ryan Gosling React to His Childhood Dance Videos

If you’ve seen La La Land, you already know Ryan Gosling‘s got some moves on the dance floor – but did you know he’s been dancing his whole life?

Fans of the 36-year-old actor were in for a treat on a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show.

In the episode, host Graham Norton brought out an old video of Ryan performing on stage when he was younger. (How old? “Old enough to know better,” Ryan says in the clip.)

The performance features Ryan dancing alongside a group of girls to a remix of Cathy Dennis‘s ’90s hit “Touch Me (All Night Long)” at a talent show.

“I wish I could say someone said, ‘Here, you have to wear this,’ but that was my idea,” Ryan revealed about his costume. “I thought, ‘I have a vision for this number… silver Hammer pants.’”

Other guests on the episode were Ryan‘s La La Land co-star Emma Stone as well as Live By Night stars Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller.

Watch below!



Ryan Gosling Cringes Watching His Old Dance Moves – The Graham Norton Show