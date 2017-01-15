Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 3:15 pm

Dak Prescott's Family: Brother Tad Talks Watching Dak Play on Game Day!

Dak Prescott's Family: Brother Tad Talks Watching Dak Play on Game Day!

Dak Prescott is very close with his two brothers, Tad and Jace, and has their initials tattooed down his arm.

Tad recently spoke about what it’s like watching his brother play for the Dallas Cowboys as the rookie starting quarterback.

“I don’t know if I’m excited or thrilled until there’s four zeroes on the clock and the game’s over and we have a W,” Tad told Dallas News. “When he scores, if the camera could find me, I’m probably the one going craziest in the stadium. If there’s a turnover or something goes bad, I’m the one sitting there with my hands on my face, tugging on my necklace. I’m an emotional wreck for a football game, especially close ones. The blowouts are fun but [tight] games like the Eagles, Minnesota, they’re the ones I’m locked in.”

Dak‘s mother, Peggy, passed away in 2013 from cancer.

When asked how Peggy would react to Dak‘s unbelievable rookie season, Tad responded, “Oh, I think she’d be quite please. She’s probably just as ecstatic as [Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones is at this moment.”
Just Jared on Facebook
does dak prescott have a girlfriend 01
does dak prescott have a girlfriend 02
does dak prescott have a girlfriend 03
does dak prescott have a girlfriend 04
does dak prescott have a girlfriend 05
does dak prescott have a girlfriend 06
does dak prescott have a girlfriend 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dak Prescott, Football

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Toby Keith isn't apologizing for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration - TMZ
  • SNL spoofs The Bachelor with Beard Hunk in new episode - Gossip Cop
  • Dakota Fanning is returning to TV with new show! - Just Jared Jr
  • Uma Thurman's custody battle gets dirty in court - Radar
  • Johnny Depp has started filming his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • American Apparel is closing its LA headquarters and over 100 stores - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here