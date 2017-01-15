Dak Prescott's Family: Brother Tad Talks Watching Dak Play on Game Day!

Dak Prescott is very close with his two brothers, Tad and Jace, and has their initials tattooed down his arm.

Tad recently spoke about what it’s like watching his brother play for the Dallas Cowboys as the rookie starting quarterback.

“I don’t know if I’m excited or thrilled until there’s four zeroes on the clock and the game’s over and we have a W,” Tad told Dallas News. “When he scores, if the camera could find me, I’m probably the one going craziest in the stadium. If there’s a turnover or something goes bad, I’m the one sitting there with my hands on my face, tugging on my necklace. I’m an emotional wreck for a football game, especially close ones. The blowouts are fun but [tight] games like the Eagles, Minnesota, they’re the ones I’m locked in.”

Dak‘s mother, Peggy, passed away in 2013 from cancer.

When asked how Peggy would react to Dak‘s unbelievable rookie season, Tad responded, “Oh, I think she’d be quite please. She’s probably just as ecstatic as [Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones is at this moment.”