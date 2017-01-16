Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Donald Trump Didn't Attend Inauguration Dress Rehearsal

Mon, 16 January 2017

Katherine Heigl Gives Birth to Son Joshua Bishop!

Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley have welcomed their third child!

The 38-year-old Doubt actress gave birth to son Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. on Tuesday, December 20, according to People.

Katherine and Josh are already the parents of two daughters – Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide, 4.

While she hasn’t announced the baby news until now, Katherine took to her Instagram account to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a photo featuring her two daughters. “Happy New Years Eve from the Kelley girls! Here’s to a spectacular, joyful abundant 2017 for all! 🎉👏😘,” she captioned the below pic.
