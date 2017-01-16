Katherine Heigl Gives Birth to Son Joshua Bishop!

Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley have welcomed their third child!

The 38-year-old Doubt actress gave birth to son Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. on Tuesday, December 20, according to People.

Katherine and Josh are already the parents of two daughters – Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide, 4.

While she hasn’t announced the baby news until now, Katherine took to her Instagram account to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a photo featuring her two daughters. “Happy New Years Eve from the Kelley girls! Here’s to a spectacular, joyful abundant 2017 for all! 🎉👏😘,” she captioned the below pic.