Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Sun, 22 January 2017 at 9:17 am

Elizabeth Olsen & Jeremy Renner Bring 'Wind River' to Sundance 2017

Elizabeth Olsen made the press rounds at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival this weekend.

The 27-year-old actress premiered her latest film Wind River alongside co-stars Jeremy Renner, Julia Jones, Kelsey Chow, and Gil Birmingham at Eccles Center Theatre on Saturday (January 21) in Park City, UT.

Wind River follows an FBI agent who teams with the town’s veteran game tracker to investigate a murder that occurred on a Native American reservation.

The day before, Lizzie stopped by both the Deadline Hollywood Studio, presented by Applegate, and The Variety Studio, presented by Orville Redenbacher’s

