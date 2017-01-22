Emma Watson Joins Crowd at Women's March in Washington D.C.

Emma Watson listens intently while attending the Women’s March on Saturday (January 21) in Washington, D.C.

The 26-year-old actress and activist was joined by thousands of men and women, not only in D.C., but also all over the United States and the world.

According to one Twitter user, Emma asked the guards to move the barricades so she could meet with other marchers. So cool!

Emma took to her Instagram to share a video talking to a few of the women and said she was there with her mom.

She also shared a video of a group of women singing a poignant song called “I Can’t Keep Quiet” during the Women’s March.

