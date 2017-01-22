Top Stories
Sun, 22 January 2017 at 11:45 am

Kellyanne Conway Defends White House Press Secretary's Falsehoods as 'Alternative Facts'

Kellyanne Conway Defends White House Press Secretary's Falsehoods as 'Alternative Facts'

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to Donald Trump, is responding to criticism of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer‘s first press conference.

She was asked about falsehoods he claimed when it came to talking about numbers of people in attendance at the inauguration.

“You’re saying it’s a falsehood and Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that,” she told NBC‘s Meet the Press. “I don’t think you can prove those numbers one way or another. There’s no way to quantify crowd numbers.”

She also told NBC, “If we’re going to keep referring to the press secretary in those types of terms I think we’re going to have to rethink our relationship here.”

Watch the interview below:
Photos: NBC
