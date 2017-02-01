Top Stories
Charlie Weber Does Sexy Shirtless Shoot for 'Schön'!

Charlie Weber Does Sexy Shirtless Shoot for 'Schön'!

Charlie Weber looks so hot in this shirtless photo shoot for Schön! Magazine‘s new issue!

Here’s what the 38-year-old How to Get Away with Murder actor had to share with the mag:

On deciding to be an actor when he was a teen: “I just didn’t know if that was a possibility that people could do that where I’m from. I’m just from a small town in mid-Missouri and I think ultimately by the time I got to college I did realise that that just wasn’t my style and I decided to go see what was out there.”

On booking a role on Buffy: “I think the good part was that it didn’t sink it what a big deal that was to me. I was just really happy to be on a cool show with good people and in retrospect, I’m glad it didn’t sink in because I think that would have been very intimidating and so I just kind of went into it with my guns blazing to see what would happen. It was a really great experience and just a really good set to cut your teeth on.”

On Viola Davis: You see how she works and you see the focus and the dedication, and those lessons are learned over such a period of time that I can’t really speak to one event, but it just comes from being around her.”

For more from Charlie, visit SchonMagazine.com.

Credit: Jacques Dequeker/Schon Magazine
