Charlie Weber Does Sexy Shirtless Shoot for 'Schön'!

Charlie Weber looks so hot in this shirtless photo shoot for Schön! Magazine‘s new issue!

Here’s what the 38-year-old How to Get Away with Murder actor had to share with the mag:

On deciding to be an actor when he was a teen: “I just didn’t know if that was a possibility that people could do that where I’m from. I’m just from a small town in mid-Missouri and I think ultimately by the time I got to college I did realise that that just wasn’t my style and I decided to go see what was out there.”

On booking a role on Buffy: “I think the good part was that it didn’t sink it what a big deal that was to me. I was just really happy to be on a cool show with good people and in retrospect, I’m glad it didn’t sink in because I think that would have been very intimidating and so I just kind of went into it with my guns blazing to see what would happen. It was a really great experience and just a really good set to cut your teeth on.”

On Viola Davis: You see how she works and you see the focus and the dedication, and those lessons are learned over such a period of time that I can’t really speak to one event, but it just comes from being around her.”

