Oscars 2017: Past Winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Alicia Vikander & Mark Rylance to Present!

Last year’s Oscar winners – Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance, and Alicia Vikander – are returning for the 2017 Academy Awards as presenters!

Leonardo won the Best Actor award for The Revenant, Brie won the Best Actress award for Room, Mark won the Best Supporting Actor Award for Bridge of Spies, and Alicia won the Best Supporting Actress for The Danish Girl.

These four are the first presenters announced for the show, which will air on Sunday (February 26) on ABC. The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel!