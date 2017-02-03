Adam Lambert & James Corden Battle It Out In Queen Frontman Sing-Off - Watch Here!

Adam Lambert‘s got some stiff competition when it comes to being the frontman for Queen!

On last night’s (February 2) The Late Late Show, host James Corden took issue with the fact that an American singer, Adam, 35 — who just announced that he’s heading back on the road with Brian May and Roger Taylor this summer — is leading his long-time favorite British rock group.

So, naturally, the 38-year-old London-born host challenged Adam to an epic frontman battle to end all frontman battles.

Adam and James showed off their vocal skills with performances of “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

But who was the Champion? Find out below…



Front Man Battle w/ Queen + Adam Lambert