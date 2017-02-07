Top Stories
Tue, 07 February 2017 at 1:10 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Sings 'Finishing the Hat' From 'Sunday in the Park with George' - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Sings 'Finishing the Hat' From 'Sunday in the Park with George' - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal belts out “Finishing The Hat” in this new video from his upcoming Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, which begins previews on February 11.

The video was created and directed by True DetectivesCary Joji Fukunaga.

The official opening at the Hudson Theater is on Thursday, February 23rd. The Broadway revival also stars Annaleigh Ashford in the leading role of Dot.

Sunday in the Park with George will not be competing for any Tony Awards this year – the show will not be submitting.
