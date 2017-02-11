Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 2:50 pm

Behati Prinsloo Writes Super Sweet Message for Adam Levine After Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Behati Prinsloo Writes Super Sweet Message for Adam Levine After Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Behati Prinsloo took to her Instagram account to share a super sweet message for her husband Adam Levine after he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The 37-year-old entertainer and the 27-year-old model brought their adorable four-month-old daughter Dusty Rose to the event on Friday (February 10) for her public debut.

Click inside to read the message that Behati wrote…

“A very surreal and amazing day for our family. I’m so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I’m proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you. 💋👨‍👩‍👧⭐️,” Behati wrote on her Instagram account.

Behati also shared a photo of Dusty Rose looking at the camera and said, “My tiny little cabbage patch kid found the camera today LOL.”

25+ pictures inside of Adam Levine and his family at the ceremony…

