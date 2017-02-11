Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 8:59 pm

Rihanna & Jay-Z Are All Smiles at Roc Nation's Pre-Grammy Brunch

Rihanna & Jay-Z Are All Smiles at Roc Nation's Pre-Grammy Brunch

Rihanna was totally glowing at the 2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch!

The 28-year-old singer showed off her bright style at the event held at a private residence on Saturday (February 11) in Los Angeles.

She was joined by Jay Z – who was spotted getting in some bonding time with Jaden Smith – as well as Ellen Pompeo‘s music exec husband Chris Ivery, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, and TI. Click here to see more photos from the party!

Rihanna is up for eight nominations at the 2017 Grammys tomorrow. Jay Z‘s wife, Beyonce, who is currently pregnant with twins (you may have heard), will be performing at the award show, and she is also up for a whopping nine nominations.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing Delpozo with Fernando Jorge and David Webb jewelry.
