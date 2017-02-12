Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Frank Ocean Calls Taylor Swift's Grammy Win Over Kendrick Lamar 'Faulty'

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 12:40 pm

'Saturday Night Live' Hits Highest Ratings in 6 Years

'Saturday Night Live' Hits Highest Ratings in 6 Years

Saturday Night Live is on fire right now.

The long-running NBC show hit a 6-year high with this weekend’s episode, hosted by Alec Baldwin, who brought back his famed Donald Trump impression.

It also featured the epic return of Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Ed Sheeran served as the musical guest.

According to TVLine.com, SNL scored a 7.2 rating, the highest since January 2011 when host Jim Carrey and musical guest The Black Keys brought in a 7.8.

If you compare the episode’s rating to those from February 2016 – one year ago – it represents a whopping 50 percent increase.

WHAT DID YOU THINK of this weekend’s SNL episode?
Photos: Will Heath/NBC
