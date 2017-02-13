Adele & Lady Gaga Snap Fun Photo Backstage at Grammys 2017

Lady Gaga and Adele posed for a fun photo backstage while at the 2017 Grammys, held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old entertainer posted the photo on her Instagram of her and Adele, with the caption, “This one 👸❤🤘killin it tonight like girls do”

Adele ended up winning big tonight at the big show – taking home five major awards for her album 25! See the full list of winners if you missed it.