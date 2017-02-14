Top Stories
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 5:36 pm

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Flexes Muscles in New 'Thor' Mockumentary!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Flexes Muscles in New 'Thor' Mockumentary!

Chris Hemsworth gives us a peek of his rock hard abs and huge biceps in this funny mockumentary, showing what Thor has been up to since his appearance in The Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The first part of the “Team Thor” mockumentary revealed why the superhero didn’t join the other Avengers in the movie Captain America: Civil War, which hit theaters last May. The clip debuted at Comic Con last summer.

Now, a second part to the mockumentary has been included with the digital release of the Marvel movie Doctor Strange.

Thor is once again pair with his new roommate Darryl and he tries to pay rent using some Asgardian treasures, which have no worth on earth.

Chris‘s Thor: Ragnorak co-star Mark Ruffalo makes an appearance as Bruce Banner in the first part of the clip!


Team Thor: Pt. 2, Where Are They Now?

Click inside to watch the first part of Team Thor…


Team Thor
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 01
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 02
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 03
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 04
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 05
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 06
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 07
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 08
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 09
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 10
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 11
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 12
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 13
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 14
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 15
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 16
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 17
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 18
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 19
chris hemsworth shirtless flexes muscles thor ragnorak teaser 20

Photos: Disney/Marvel
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Marvel, Movies, Shirtless, Thor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here