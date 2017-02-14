Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless, Flexes Muscles in New 'Thor' Mockumentary!

Chris Hemsworth gives us a peek of his rock hard abs and huge biceps in this funny mockumentary, showing what Thor has been up to since his appearance in The Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The first part of the “Team Thor” mockumentary revealed why the superhero didn’t join the other Avengers in the movie Captain America: Civil War, which hit theaters last May. The clip debuted at Comic Con last summer.

Now, a second part to the mockumentary has been included with the digital release of the Marvel movie Doctor Strange.

Thor is once again pair with his new roommate Darryl and he tries to pay rent using some Asgardian treasures, which have no worth on earth.

Chris‘s Thor: Ragnorak co-star Mark Ruffalo makes an appearance as Bruce Banner in the first part of the clip!



Team Thor: Pt. 2, Where Are They Now?

Click inside to watch the first part of Team Thor…



Team Thor