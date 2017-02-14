Top Stories
Tue, 14 February 2017 at 3:50 am

Emily Robinson & Skyler Samuels Get Fashionable For 'Carolina Herrera' NYFW Show

Emily Robinson & Skyler Samuels Get Fashionable For 'Carolina Herrera' NYFW Show

Emily Robinson and Skyler Samuels are looking so chic during New York Fashion Week!

The duo stepped out at the Carolina Herrera show on Monday morning (February 13) in New York City.

They were also joined at the show by Christina Ricci, Karolina Kurkova, Rachel Zoe, Emmy Rossum and Bella Hadid, who strutted her stuff down the runway.

“Loved this look this morning at the @houseofherrera show 💙 Thank you Mrs. Herrera and @Johndavidpfeiffer,” Bella wrote on her Instagram after the show.

10+ pictures inside from the Carolina Herrera show…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Bella Hadid, Christina Ricci, Emily Robinson, Emmy Rossum, Karolina Kurkova, Rachel Zoe, Skyler Samuels

