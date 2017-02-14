Maroon 5 Debuts 'Cold' ft. Future - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Maroon 5‘s new song “Cold” has arrived and you can listen here!

The band teamed up with Future for the brand new single, which is available to stream and download now!

The group has been teasing that something new was happening, sharing photos of lingerie-clad women wearing animal heads on their Instagram this past week.

The new song can now be picked up on iTunes.

Stream Maroon 5‘s new song “Cold” on Spotify below…

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

