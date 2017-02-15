Top Stories
Casey Affleck Greets Fans at LAX Airport

Casey Affleck Greets Fans at LAX Airport

Casey Affleck looks scruffy as he makes his way through LAX airport after a flight on Monday afternoon (February 13) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actor chatted with fans and signed autographs as he arrived home after a flight from London.

Over the weekend, Casey attended the BAFTA Awards where he took home the award for Best Actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea!

Casey is currently nominated for Best Actor at the upcoming Oscars.

The Oscars are set to air on Sunday (February 26).
Photos: WENN
