Top Stories
Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Blake Lively Talks About Valentine's Day with Ryan Reynolds!

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Lena Dunham Defends Taylor Swift's Right to Not Speak Out About Politics

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Harrison Ford's Plane Incident Investigation Delayed

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 8:46 pm

Kendall Jenner, Gigi, & Bella Hadid Have a Busy Day During NYFW!

Kendall Jenner, Gigi, & Bella Hadid Have a Busy Day During NYFW!

Kendall Jenner joins Gigi and Bella Hadid as they make their way out of a fashion show on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.

The models were still in their hair and makeup after they hit the runway for Anna Sui‘s fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Earlier that day, Kendall and Bella walked in Michael Kors‘ fashion show before racing to their next show.

After the Anna Sui show, Gigi was spotted making her way back to her apartment as Kendall and Bella met up with Kim Kardashian after the Yeezy fashion show.

Check out Kim‘s Snapchat below of the models showing up with McDonalds!

15+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner along with Gigi and Bella Hadid out and about during NYFW…
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 01
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 02
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 03
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 04
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 05
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 06
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 07
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 08
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 09
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 10
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 11
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 12
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 13
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 14
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 15
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 16
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 17
kendall jenner gigi bella have a busy day during nyfw 18

Credit: Getty; Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sofia Vergara's embryos battle with ex Nick Loeb is heating up - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still going strong - Gossip Cop
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell spend Valentine's Day together - Just Jared Jr
  • Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange promote their new show Feud in New York City - Lainey Gossip
  • Harrison Ford involved in another plane incident - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here