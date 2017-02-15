Kendall Jenner, Gigi, & Bella Hadid Have a Busy Day During NYFW!

Kendall Jenner joins Gigi and Bella Hadid as they make their way out of a fashion show on Wednesday (February 15) in New York City.

The models were still in their hair and makeup after they hit the runway for Anna Sui‘s fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Earlier that day, Kendall and Bella walked in Michael Kors‘ fashion show before racing to their next show.

After the Anna Sui show, Gigi was spotted making her way back to her apartment as Kendall and Bella met up with Kim Kardashian after the Yeezy fashion show.

Check out Kim‘s Snapchat below of the models showing up with McDonalds!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

