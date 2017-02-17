Top Stories
Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's Fat Suit on 'This Is Us'

Kate Hudson Talks About Celebs Who Use Dating Apps!

Justin Timberlake Weighs In On President Trump

Meet 'Santa Clarita Diet' Actress Liv Hewson with These 10 Fun Facts!

The new Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet is getting a ton of buzz after premiering earlier this month and we caught up with star Liv Hewson to get to know more about her.

The 21-year-old Australian actress plays the role of Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant‘s daughter in the series about a suburban mom who goes through a dramatic change that turns her into a zombie. All episodes of the first season are streaming now!

Here are some facts about Liv that most people probably don’t know. Check it out:

  • 1. Half of my right front tooth is fake.
  • 2. I’m a pretty good knitter.
  • 3. I taught myself how to read the Korean alphabet while filming Dramaworld in Seoul.
  • 4. I secretly think airplane turbulence is fun because it feels like a roller coaster.
  • 5. In high school I once gave a speech on Margaret Atwood‘s “The Handmaid’s Tale” that lasted for an hour instead of the expected fifteen minutes because no one stopped me.

  • 6. I’ve never dyed my hair a different color.
  • 7. I have glasses, but I don’t wear them as often as I should.
  • 8. My former day jobs include being a ceramics teacher and a theatre lighting technician.
  • 9. I have a tattoo of the Orion constellation on my back – it’s in brown ink so it looks like freckles.
  • 10. I don’t know how to drive (yet).

Catch Liv on Santa Clarita Diet, streaming on Netflix now!
Photos: Brent Weber
