Meet 'Santa Clarita Diet' Actress Liv Hewson with These 10 Fun Facts!

The new Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet is getting a ton of buzz after premiering earlier this month and we caught up with star Liv Hewson to get to know more about her.

The 21-year-old Australian actress plays the role of Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant‘s daughter in the series about a suburban mom who goes through a dramatic change that turns her into a zombie. All episodes of the first season are streaming now!

Here are some facts about Liv that most people probably don’t know. Check it out:

1. Half of my right front tooth is fake.

2. I’m a pretty good knitter.

3. I taught myself how to read the Korean alphabet while filming Dramaworld in Seoul.

4. I secretly think airplane turbulence is fun because it feels like a roller coaster.

5. In high school I once gave a speech on Margaret Atwood‘s “The Handmaid’s Tale” that lasted for an hour instead of the expected fifteen minutes because no one stopped me.

6. I’ve never dyed my hair a different color.

7. I have glasses, but I don’t wear them as often as I should.

8. My former day jobs include being a ceramics teacher and a theatre lighting technician.

9. I have a tattoo of the Orion constellation on my back – it’s in brown ink so it looks like freckles.

10. I don’t know how to drive (yet).

Catch Liv on Santa Clarita Diet, streaming on Netflix now!