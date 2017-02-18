Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Pregnant Beyonce Cradles Baby Bump During Casual Outing

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 10:49 am

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Support Her at Movie Premiere in Cambodia!

Angelina Jolie is joined by her kids while attending the premiere of her new film First They Killed My Father on Saturday (February 18) in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

The 41-year-old actress and filmmaker directed the film for Netflix and she received support from all six of her children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 – at the premiere.

Cambodia is where Angelina shot scenes for her 2001 movie Tomb Raider and it’s where she adopted her first child Maddox.

“I cannot find words to express what it means to me that I was entrusted with telling part of the story of this country,” she said at the premiere (via People). “This film was not made to focus on the horrors of the past, but to celebrate the resilience, kindness and talent of the Cambodian people. Most of all, this film is my way of saying thank you to Cambodia. Without Cambodia I may never have become a mother. Part of my heart is and will always be in this country. And part of this country is always with me: Maddox.”

Click inside to read what Maddox said during his speech…

Maddox also got up on stage to speak at the event!

“Thank you everyone for attending tonight. We finally made it. It’s a great honor to present this film to all of you, and to stand by my mother and my family. And now I’d like to introduce my little sister Shiloh, as she has something to say,” Maddox reportedly said. His sister walked up to the microphone and said, “My name is Shiloh and I love Cambodia.”
Photos: STR/AFP/Getty Images, MAK REMISSA/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
