Kirsten Dunst Shows Off Engagement Ring During Coffee Run

Kirsten Dunst put her engagement ring on display this weekend.

The 34-year-old Fargo star showed off her amazing diamond from fiance Jesse Plemons while stopping by Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on Saturday (February 18) in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Kirsten just put her New York City loft on the market for $5 million, according to Variety.

Located on the West Side near Canal Street, she bought the one-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom apartment in July 2007 for $3.09 million.

It’s on the top floor of an eight-unit building built in 1911 and features exposed brick walls and Hudson River views.