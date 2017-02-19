Top Stories
Kirsten Dunst Shows Off Engagement Ring During Coffee Run

Kirsten Dunst Shows Off Engagement Ring During Coffee Run

Kirsten Dunst put her engagement ring on display this weekend.

The 34-year-old Fargo star showed off her amazing diamond from fiance Jesse Plemons while stopping by Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on Saturday (February 18) in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Kirsten just put her New York City loft on the market for $5 million, according to Variety.

Located on the West Side near Canal Street, she bought the one-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom apartment in July 2007 for $3.09 million.

It’s on the top floor of an eight-unit building built in 1911 and features exposed brick walls and Hudson River views.
