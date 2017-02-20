Colton Haynes Dating Celebrity Florist Jeff Leatham!

Top Stories
Mon, 20 February 2017 at 1:51 am

Colton Haynes has a sexy, new man in his life!

The 28-year-old former Teen Wolf actor took to Instagram to confirm that he is dating florist-to-the-stars Jeff Leatham.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colton Haynes

“It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf,” Colton captioned the below selfie of himself shirtless in bed with Jeff.

Jeff is already a well-known name in Hollywood.

Last weekend during the Grammys, Lady Gaga shared a picture of herself with Adele posing with a arrangement of flowers by Jeff!

Last year, Colton emotionally opened up for the first time about suffering from anxiety before coming out as a gay.

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

Check out more Instagram posts from Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham’s romantic Valentine’s Day…

Valentine's – Real Life – Love ☁️☁️☁️❤❤❤- Celebrate Love -❤❤

A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on

Photos: Instagram, Getty
