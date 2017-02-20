Colton Haynes Dating Celebrity Florist Jeff Leatham!
Colton Haynes has a sexy, new man in his life!
The 28-year-old former Teen Wolf actor took to Instagram to confirm that he is dating florist-to-the-stars Jeff Leatham.
“It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf,” Colton captioned the below selfie of himself shirtless in bed with Jeff.
Jeff is already a well-known name in Hollywood.
Last weekend during the Grammys, Lady Gaga shared a picture of herself with Adele posing with a arrangement of flowers by Jeff!
Last year, Colton emotionally opened up for the first time about suffering from anxiety before coming out as a gay.
Check out more Instagram posts from Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham’s romantic Valentine’s Day…
Huge Congratulations to the ultra talented @adele for all her amazing #Grammy wins this evening so proud of her and so #Inspired 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️❤️❤️- and the beautiful @ladygaga for her amazing performance – #Queens !!! with #TeamLeatham Blooms #Honored – #Repost @ladygaga ・・・ This one 👸❤🤘killin it tonight like girls do