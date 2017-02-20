'Dancing With the Stars' 2017: Returning Pro Dancers Will Be...

There is exactly one month left until the season 24 premiere of Dancing With the Stars and people are buzzing about who will be appearing on the show this year!

We already know that Derek Hough will not be competing as he is pursuing other projects at the moment, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd will be sitting this season out while they care for their newborn child.

So, who will actually be returning? We have a good idea of which pros will be back for some more dancing and we might see some surprises when the cast is announced next month.

“I think everyone else is coming back,” the EPs dished in a recent interview. But how likely is that?

