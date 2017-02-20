Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders &amp; Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 6:03 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' 2017: Returning Pro Dancers Will Be...

Next Slide »

'Dancing With the Stars' 2017: Returning Pro Dancers Will Be...

There is exactly one month left until the season 24 premiere of Dancing With the Stars and people are buzzing about who will be appearing on the show this year!

We already know that Derek Hough will not be competing as he is pursuing other projects at the moment, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd will be sitting this season out while they care for their newborn child.

So, who will actually be returning? We have a good idea of which pros will be back for some more dancing and we might see some surprises when the cast is announced next month.

“I think everyone else is coming back,” the EPs dished in a recent interview. But how likely is that?

Click through the slideshow to see a little playbook on the DWTS pros, courtesy of Just Jared Jr.! You can see their wins, partners, and the actual odds of them being a pro on the new season.

Check out the full cast of Dancing With The Stars pros now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jo

    What’s with this stupid post? Every slide is “unknown” or “not likely”… the title is completely misleading. So dumb.
    Artem and Tony are incredibly boring by the way.. let the other boys on.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here