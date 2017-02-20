Top Stories
Mon, 20 February 2017 at 5:15 pm

David Cassidy Admits He Has Dementia Following Final Performance (Video)

David Cassidy has revealed that he is suffering from dementia following his final performance this past weekend.

The 66-year-old Partridge Family star shared the news with the crowd at his concert on Saturday night (February 18) in Agoura Hills, Calif., according to TMZ.

While on stage, David appeared to slur, forgot the lyrics to his songs, and fell onto one of the monitors.

David says he is retiring for health reasons – he has dealt with substance abuse issues in the past and has been battling dementia that runs in his family.

“I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,” he told People. “I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

Watch the performance video below.


David Cassidy Agoura Hills Concert – TMZ
Credit: Rick Diamond; Photos: Getty
