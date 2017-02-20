Top Stories
Mon, 20 February 2017 at 12:49 pm

Emma Watson Kicks Off 'Beauty & The Beast' Press Tour in Paris

Emma Watson Kicks Off 'Beauty & The Beast' Press Tour in Paris

Emma Watson is getting an early start on press for her upcoming movie Beauty and the Beast!

The 26-year-old actress was joined by co-stars Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, and Josh Gad at a photo call held at the appropriately named Hotel Meurice on Monday (February 20) in Paris, France.

Emma just started a brand new Instagram account to document her travels around the globe to promote the live-action remake of the Disney animated musical.

“About to set off on day one of the @beautyandthebeast press tour with Team Watson… Hello Paris! Bonjour! I’ve started a new Instagram called @the_press_tour so you can follow our journey. I hope you enjoy seeing what goes on behind the scenes. It takes a village! Love, Emma,” she said.

Go follow Emma‘s journey now at @The_Press_Tour!

FYI: Emma is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.
