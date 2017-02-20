Garrett Clayton Wears Just His Underwear in 'God Looked Away' Production Photos!

Top Stories
Garrett Clayton is currently starring alongside legends like Al Pacino and Judith Light in the new play God Looked Away and he spends a lot of his scenes wearing nothing but black briefs!

The play recently started performances at the Pasadena Playhouse in California and it will be running until March 19.

Garrett is no stranger to baring it all after his work on the film King Cobra and he looks great in these new production shots!

Starring alongside the three actors is Miles Gaston Villanueva, who has been seen on Jane the Virgin.

God Looked Away is an eye-opening glimpse into a turbulent period in the life and career of one of America’s most mysterious, iconic artists: playwright-screenwriter-novelist Tennessee
Williams.
