Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 8:42 pm

Cate Blanchett Lip Syncs 'You Don't Own Me' at Drag Show for Charity!

Cate Blanchett gave an amazing lip-sync performance of the classic song “You Don’t Own Me” while make an appearance at a charity drag show on Monday night (February 20) in New York City.

The event was held at the Stonewall Inn and the evening supported Sandy Hook charity Newtown Action Alliance.

Cate performed the Dusty Springfield song and was joined on stage at the end of the performance by some of the drag queens.

Cate also wore a pink beanie hat from the Women’s March while joining drag performer Margeaux Powell, who performed a rendition of Adele‘s “Hello.”


