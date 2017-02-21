Top Stories
Tue, 21 February 2017 at 7:47 pm

Gerard Butler Puts Tattoos on Display in Cancun with Morgan Brown!

Gerard Butler Puts Tattoos on Display in Cancun with Morgan Brown!

Gerard Butler gives us a peek at his new chest tattoo while going for a bike ride on Monday (February 20) in Cancun, Mexico.

The 47-year-old actor, who appears to have a cross tattooed on the top of his chest, was joined by his on-again girlfriend Morgan Brown.

Gerard went shirtless at one point and showed off tattoos on both shoulders, as well as one on his left forearm.

It’s not known of these are real tattoos or temporary ones for a movie. He’s currently working on a film called Den of Thieves about a thief who gets trapped between two sets of criminals while planning a bank heist. It sounds like the type of project that might require the tattoos!

10+ pictures inside of Gerard Butler on a bike ride in Cancun…

