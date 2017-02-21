Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 11:43 pm

Migos & Sean Kingston Allegedly Get Into a Fight in Las Vegas

Migos & Sean Kingston Allegedly Get Into a Fight in Las Vegas

There was allegedly a big fight between Sean Kingston and the members of the group Migos on Tuesday afternoon (February 21) in Las Vegas.

The incident took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center and the brawl broke out over an argument involving Soulja Boy. The three members of Migos reportedly beat Sean by kicking him and stomping on his head, according to TMZ.

A gun was pulled out by someone in Sean‘s crew and fired once, though it didn’t hit anyone, according to law enforcement.

Despite the accusations against Migos, the group is not wanted by the cops. The authorities are still hoping to speak with the rappers about the incident though.
Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Migos, Sean Kingston

