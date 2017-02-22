Top Stories
Wed, 22 February 2017 at 9:47 am

Angelina Jolie Eyeing New Acting & Directing Projects (Report)

Angelina Jolie Eyeing New Acting & Directing Projects (Report)

Angelina Jolie is keeping very busy!

The actress, director, and activist has reportedly lined up two huge Universal pictures to star in: an adaptation of Simon Sebag Montefiore’s “Catherine the Great and Potemkin: The Imperial Love Affair” and the upcoming World War II spy drama The Spy Who Loved, THR reports.

In addition, Angelina is also reportedly planning to direct an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s 2004 novel “Without Blood.”

All of these projects are in addition to Disney’s Maleficent 2, where she will reprise her 2014 role as Maleficent.

Stay tuned for more information on Angelina‘s upcoming projects as they are made official!
