Ellie Goulding & Rita Ora Arrive in Style for Brit Awards 2017

Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora are working the red carpet!

The 30-year-old entertainer and Rita, 26, both posed on the carpet at the 2017 Brit Awards held at The O2 Arena on Wednesday (February 22) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellie Goulding

Ellie is up for the British Female Solo Artist award this evening – best of luck to all of the nominees!

Tune into the live stream of the show while it airs live.

10+ pictures inside of Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora on the red carpet at the Brit Awards…