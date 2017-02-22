Mark Wahlberg Saw 'Fifty Shades Darker' on Valentine's Day with His Wife!

Mark Wahlberg is revealing that he saw Fifty Shades Darker on Valentine’s Day with his wife Rhea Durham – but is was not his choice!

“My wife wanted to see [Fifty Shades Darker],” the 45-year-old actor told ET. “Not my choice.”

Mark explained he took a selfie with his wife in front of the Fifty Shades marquee at the theater to earn some brownie points for “sitting through a movie like that.”

He also added that, while he wouldn’t ever star in the movie, he did almost acquire the producing rights for the book series!

