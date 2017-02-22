Top Stories
'This Is Us' Fans React to [Spoiler]'s Death - Read the Tweets

James Corden Hilariously Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie - Watch Now!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Wed, 22 February 2017 at 8:59 am

Mark Wahlberg Saw 'Fifty Shades Darker' on Valentine's Day with His Wife!

Mark Wahlberg Saw 'Fifty Shades Darker' on Valentine's Day with His Wife!

Mark Wahlberg is revealing that he saw Fifty Shades Darker on Valentine’s Day with his wife Rhea Durham – but is was not his choice!

“My wife wanted to see [Fifty Shades Darker],” the 45-year-old actor told ET. “Not my choice.”

Mark explained he took a selfie with his wife in front of the Fifty Shades marquee at the theater to earn some brownie points for “sitting through a movie like that.”

He also added that, while he wouldn’t ever star in the movie, he did almost acquire the producing rights for the book series!

