Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump In L'Oreal & The Prince's Trust Ad with Helen Mirren - Watch Here!

Cheryl Cole proudly shows off her baby bump in L’Oreal’s brand new The Prince’s Trust commercial, and you can watch it right here!

The Prince’s Trust and L’Oreal Paris have launched a three-year collaboration to help 10,000 young people in the UK struggling with self-doubt. The ‘All Worth It’ campaign was inspired by figures from the trust that show one in three young people do not believe in themselves.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cheryl Cole

Cheryl is expecting her first child with former One Direction member Liam Payne, 23.

“Young people are currently facing more and more problems with self-confidence and we have to address these issues as a real priority,” Cheryl, 33, said in a statement.

Pictured: Dame Helen Mirren joining her commercial co-stars Chez Rust, Louisa Johnson, Katie Piper, Leanne Lashley, Jada Sezer, Amena Khan, Marcus Butler and Neelam Gill at the L’Oreal & The Prince’s Trust Launch of the ‘All Worth It’ campaign held at The Princes Trust Centre on Thursday (February 23) in London, England.

“We have a responsibility towards this generation to lead by example in what we say, how we act and what we do. I wholeheartedly support this initiative,” Helen added with her statement.